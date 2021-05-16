Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Y opened at C$13.41 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.45. The stock has a market cap of C$373.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

