Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $638,479.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

