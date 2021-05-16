Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -421.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

