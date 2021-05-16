Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.97. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Discovery stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

