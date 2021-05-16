Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 32,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1,369.63 and a beta of 0.82. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.