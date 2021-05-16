Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

RGP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 119,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,505. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $479.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

