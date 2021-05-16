Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $216.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $102.80 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average is $186.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

