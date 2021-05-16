Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report sales of $122.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.20 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $104.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $523.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $528.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $542.61 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $548.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TACO shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.