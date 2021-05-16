Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.38). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $147.50 on Thursday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,841 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

