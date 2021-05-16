Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $43.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $675.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 602,281 shares of company stock worth $2,973,021. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,863,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.