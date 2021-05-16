Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $15.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

