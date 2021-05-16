Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $412,180.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

