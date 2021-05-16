Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,535. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $917.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.