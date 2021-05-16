Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $298.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. 2,474,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,200. The company has a market cap of $995.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

