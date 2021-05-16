Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.46. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

PRAH stock opened at $172.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.71 and a fifty-two week high of $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

