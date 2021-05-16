Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post $25.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.59 million and the lowest is $23.01 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $97.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $115.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $113.78 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $138.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 471,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,189. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

