Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $511.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.00 million and the lowest is $509.30 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $371.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,693. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

