Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 465,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,660. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.