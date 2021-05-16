Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post sales of $373.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.70 million and the highest is $381.01 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $668.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

