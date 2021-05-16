Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

ALXN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.49. 1,417,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,443. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

