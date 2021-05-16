Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce $102.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $66.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $415.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $420.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $567.99 million, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $607.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. 351,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,258. Cactus has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,882,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

