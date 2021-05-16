Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.62 Million

Analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report $110.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.42 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $485.85 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $486.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 75,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $418.51 million and a PE ratio of 27.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

