Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Announce $6.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to post earnings per share of $6.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.72. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $22.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $30.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $35.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,310 shares of company stock worth $11,444,889 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM traded up $41.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,750. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $493.66 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,204.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,056.22.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

