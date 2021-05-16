Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to Strong Sell

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $14.80 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

