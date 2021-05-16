Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELMD. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

