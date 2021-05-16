Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INVE. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Identiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Identiv stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $313.26 million, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Research analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.