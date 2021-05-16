Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

AVA stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avista by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after purchasing an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Avista by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,838,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

