Zacks Investment Research Lowers FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -577.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

