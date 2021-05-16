Zacks Investment Research Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Hold

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $2,245,044. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.