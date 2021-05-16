Zacks Investment Research Lowers Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLTK. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth about $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,447,000.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.