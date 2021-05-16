Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

MNTX stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitex International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

