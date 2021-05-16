Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Buy

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $76.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

