Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

PGNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 458.73 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,117,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,025,633.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,864 shares of company stock worth $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

