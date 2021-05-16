Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

