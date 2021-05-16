ZB Token (ZB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.12 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $247.30 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00085934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.01138470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00115362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

