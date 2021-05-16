Zealium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $63,351.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.05 or 0.01342500 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,325,122 coins and its circulating supply is 16,325,122 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

