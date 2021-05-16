Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0620 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $964.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $744.79 or 0.01517150 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

