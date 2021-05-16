Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317 million-$322 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.82 million.

ZEN traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,276. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,872 shares of company stock valued at $26,867,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

