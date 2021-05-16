Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 755 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,051 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.32%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.