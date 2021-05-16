Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

