Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $467.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.44 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

