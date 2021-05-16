Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Ameren stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.