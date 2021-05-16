Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

