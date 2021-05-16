Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZURVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,363. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.