$0.01 EPS Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Rapid7 reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,448. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

