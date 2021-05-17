-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). TrueCar reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,799.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $460.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.38.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

