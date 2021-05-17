$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 40,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

