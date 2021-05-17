$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

