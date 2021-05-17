-$0.17 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 173,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $496,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otonomy by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Otonomy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

