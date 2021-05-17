$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

AVNS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 9,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,988. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.